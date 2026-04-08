This is RBI's first policy meeting in 2026

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

By Mudit Dube 10:16 am Apr 08, 202610:16 am

What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. This is the first monetary policy decision since the US-﻿Iran war broke out. The move comes as a two-week ceasefire was announced earlier today, cooling crude oil prices and boosting the rupee. All economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted RBI's decision to maintain the benchmark repo rate after a prolonged pause was indicated in its last meeting.