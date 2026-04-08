RBI keeps repo rate unchanged: How it affects your FD?

The Reserve Bank of India 's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate steady at 5.25%. The decision comes amid relatively stable domestic inflation and rising global uncertainties such as geopolitical tensions and volatile commodity prices. The unchanged repo rate is likely to bring stability in deposit interest rates.

Impact on FDs Stability in FD interest rates Banks generally use the policy rate as a benchmark for pricing loans and deposits. So, an unchanged rate means there is no pressure on banks to revise fixed deposit (FD) rates. Most banks had already adjusted their deposit rates in line with earlier policy moves, which further stabilizes FD returns in the near term.

Rate variations Senior citizens continue to enjoy preferential rates FD interest rates vary depending on the bank and tenure. Private sector banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) usually offer higher rates than large public sector banks. Senior citizens continue to enjoy preferential rates, which are typically 25-75 basis points higher than regular FD rates. This ensures that even in a stable rate environment, some groups continue to get better returns on their investments.

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