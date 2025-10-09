RBI launches new digital payment tools: How it works Business Oct 09, 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently rolled out four fresh digital payment tools at the Global Fintech Fest.

The highlights include AI-based UPI HELP for instant payment support, IoT Payments with UPI so devices can handle transactions directly, Banking Connect for better foreign exchange rates, and UPI Reserve Pay—all designed to make your money moves smoother and safer.