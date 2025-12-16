RBI lets HDFC Bank group pick up bigger slice of IndusInd Bank

It's not just HDFC Bank—think HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, and a few other group firms. Together, they can't cross that 9.5% mark in IndusInd's total shares or voting rights.

Why did RBI say yes?

The green light follows RBI's fresh 2025 rules on how much banks and their groups can own in other banks.

Basically, as long as these investments happen through normal business channels and stay within the cap, it fits the new guidelines.