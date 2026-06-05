RBI Monetary Policy Committee with Governor Sanjay Malhotra weighs repo
Business
The RBI's big Monetary Policy Committee meeting is happening this week, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra at the helm.
Top of the agenda: whether to tweak the repo rate (currently 5.25%) as India deals with a weaker rupee, pricier oil, and global tensions.
Economists and markets watch inflation outlook
Earlier this year, the RBI kept rates steady since inflation was low, just 3.48%.
But now, with the rupee dropping 5.4% and forecasts of a weak monsoon that could push up food prices, things might shift.
If inflation is projected to exceed 5% in the second half of FY27, RBI could get stricter on money policy, so economists and markets are watching closely.