RBI NBFC list update could decide Tata Sons IPO fate
The RBI is about to update its list of top nonbank financial companies (NBFCs), which matters a lot for Tata Sons.
The company applied to step away from its NBFC status in 2024 but hasn't heard back yet.
This decision could finally tip the scales on whether Tata Sons goes public, a move that's been debated recently.
Tata Sons trustees split over IPO
Inside Tata Sons, opinions are divided: Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts (Tata Trusts, 66% owner) worries an IPO could hurt their charity work, while other trustees say raising outside money is key for big projects like semiconductors.
The SP Group (over 18% owner) wants the RBI to push for a listing due to financial pressures.
Meanwhile, Tata Sons paid off over ₹20,000 crore to distance itself from its NBFC image.
Chairman N Chandrasekharan is staying quiet on the IPO debate, at least for now.