RBI NBFC list update could decide Tata Sons IPO fate

Tata Sons trustees split over IPO

Inside Tata Sons, opinions are divided: Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts (Tata Trusts, 66% owner) worries an IPO could hurt their charity work, while other trustees say raising outside money is key for big projects like semiconductors.

The SP Group (over 18% owner) wants the RBI to push for a listing due to financial pressures.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons paid off over ₹20,000 crore to distance itself from its NBFC image.

Chairman N Chandrasekharan is staying quiet on the IPO debate, at least for now.