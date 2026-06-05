RBI opens 15, 30, 40-year government bonds to foreign investors
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened up more of its government bonds (now including 15, 30, and even 40-year options) to foreign investors.
Before this, only shorter-term bonds (up to 10 years) were easily accessible.
This change means global investors can now put their money into India's long-term debt market without investment limits.
RBI seeks more foreign bond investors
RBI wants to attract more foreign capital and make India a bigger player in global finance.
By letting foreigners invest more freely, the RBI hopes to boost demand for these longer bonds and bring in a wider range of investors.
More global participation could also help keep India's bond market active and healthy.