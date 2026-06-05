RBI opens 15, 30, 40-year government bonds to foreign investors Business Jun 05, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened up more of its government bonds (now including 15, 30, and even 40-year options) to foreign investors.

Before this, only shorter-term bonds (up to 10 years) were easily accessible.

This change means global investors can now put their money into India's long-term debt market without investment limits.