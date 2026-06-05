RBI pauses repo rate at 5.25% keeping home emis steady
Business
The RBI just hit pause on the repo rate at 5.25%, so if you have got a home loan tied to this rate, your EMIs are not going anywhere for now.
This comes after earlier cuts over the past year that already made a big difference: people with a ₹50 lakh loan over 20 years could have saved over ₹9 lakh in interest and paying about ₹4,000 less each month.
RBI holds rates amid uncertainty
With the economy still a bit unpredictable, the RBI is taking a cautious approach by holding rates steady.
Their goal? Keep borrowing affordable and prices stable while watching how things play out with inflation and growth.
For now, it is good news for anyone repaying loans or thinking about borrowing.