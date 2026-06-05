RBI pauses repo rate at 5.25% keeping home emis steady Business Jun 05, 2026

The RBI just hit pause on the repo rate at 5.25%, so if you have got a home loan tied to this rate, your EMIs are not going anywhere for now.

This comes after earlier cuts over the past year that already made a big difference: people with a ₹50 lakh loan over 20 years could have saved over ₹9 lakh in interest and paying about ₹4,000 less each month.