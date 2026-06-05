RBI proposes 10% company, 24% aggregate limits for NRIs, OCBs
Big news if you're living abroad but still want a piece of India's stock market: the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed doubling how much nonresident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) can invest in listed Indian companies.
Now, you can own up to 10% of a company's equity, up from the previous 5%, and the aggregate cap for these investors has jumped from 10% to 24%.
No need to register with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) either, making things a lot smoother.
Easier equity access for overseas Indians
This update means more overseas Indians can easily put their money into Indian equities, which could bring even more global cash into the country.
With annual remittances already topping $100 billion, RBI is clearly recognizing how important the diaspora is for India's economy.
Detailed guidelines are expected to be issued separately, so keep an eye out if you're interested in investing back home.