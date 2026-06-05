RBI proposes 10% company, 24% aggregate limits for NRIs, OCBs Business Jun 05, 2026

Big news if you're living abroad but still want a piece of India's stock market: the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed doubling how much nonresident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) can invest in listed Indian companies.

Now, you can own up to 10% of a company's equity, up from the previous 5%, and the aggregate cap for these investors has jumped from 10% to 24%.

No need to register with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) either, making things a lot smoother.