RBI pumps ₹1.25 lakh crore into banks to keep things running smoothly

How RBI is making it happen

To kick things off, RBI is offering a 90-day loan window worth ₹25,000 crore so banks can borrow for longer stretches.

There's also a $10 billion dollar-rupee swap lined up for February 4 to help steady the currency market.

Plus, two big auctions in early February will inject another ₹1 lakh crore into government bonds—all part of RBI's plan to keep markets stable and react quickly if things get bumpy.