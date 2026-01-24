RBI pumps ₹2 lakh crore into banks to keep things running smoothly

RBI's plan covers three main steps: First, a quick ₹25,000 crore loan to banks for 90 days on January 30. Next up, a $10 billion (about ₹91,000 crore) currency swap on February 4. And finally, buying government bonds worth ₹1 lakh crore in two rounds—₹50,000 crore each on February 5 and 12.

Why should you care?

If you're wondering why this matters: when RBI acts fast like this, it is expected to support credit flow and ease borrowing costs, and may help stabilize short-term money market rates and manage foreign exchange conditions.

The RBI says they'll keep an eye on things and step in again if needed—to help ensure orderly liquidity conditions.