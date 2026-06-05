RBI raises 2026-27 inflation forecast to 5.1% at MPC meeting
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just bumped its inflation estimate for 2026-27 up to 5.1%.
Announced at this year's Monetary Policy Committee meeting, this move shows the RBI is keeping a close eye on changing economic trends, balancing price stability with growth.
Forecast will guide RBI interest rates
This new forecast will guide the RBI's decisions on interest rates, which can affect everything from loan EMIs to how much stuff costs in general.
more details are coming soon, so keep an eye out if you're curious about how these changes might impact your wallet or business plans.