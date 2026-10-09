RBI raises CRR daily maintenance to 99% amid $133bn inflows

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is making banks keep a bit more of their money parked with it, raising the minimum daily maintenance of the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) from 90% to 99% starting October 16, 2026.

The CRR itself stays at 3%, but this tighter rule is RBI's way of dealing with a flood of cash in the system, thanks to $133 billion in foreign deposits that came in between June 8 and August 31, 2026.