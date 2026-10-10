RBI to sell 25,000cr bonds, raise daily CRR to 99%
Business
The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, is set to sell ₹25,000 crore worth of government bonds on October 13, 2026, as part of its plan to soak up extra cash from banks and keep the financial system steady.
At the same time, banks will need to hold onto more of their money, requiring them to maintain 99% of the daily CRR from October 16, against 90% earlier.
RBI rate hike follows 7Lcr surplus
This comes right after the RBI's first interest rate hike in almost four years, signaling it might raise rates again if needed.
There's been a big surplus of money in banks lately, over ₹7 lakh crore, which can cause problems if left unchecked.
Last month, the RBI already sold ₹1 lakh crore in bonds (the most in a decade), and says this extra cash should be back to normal by March.