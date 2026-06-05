RBI trims 2026-27 growth to 6.6% raises inflation to 5.1%

Monsoon risk threatens rural incomes

Less rain doesn't just mean fewer crops: it can hit rural incomes, spending, and even job opportunities.

Food inflation is already creeping up, even though overall inflation stayed under 4% in March and April.

The good news? Malhotra says there are buffers like strong food grain stocks, plus government moves toward climate-friendly farming to help soften any shocks.

RBI will be watching this year's monsoon closely before making any more big decisions.