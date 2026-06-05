RBI trims GDP forecast to 6.6% as oil prices surge

RBI: Inflation now expected 5.1%

Inflation is now expected to hit 5.1%, with oil averaging $110 a barrel instead of the earlier $85 guess.

Malhotra pointed out that pricier LPG, industrial inputs, and higher logistics costs for merchandise exports are squeezing everyone, from companies to consumers.

He also flagged worries about rural demand if this year's monsoon disappoints or El Nino hits, making things even less predictable for the economy.