RBI trims GDP forecast to 6.6% as oil prices surge
The RBI just trimmed its GDP growth forecast for this year to 6.6% (down from 6.9%), blaming the jump in crude oil prices and global supply issues, mostly tied to the West Asia conflict.
Even though the repo rate stays at 5.25%, Governor Sanjay Malhotra cautioned that rising energy costs could slow down business and push inflation higher.
RBI: Inflation now expected 5.1%
Inflation is now expected to hit 5.1%, with oil averaging $110 a barrel instead of the earlier $85 guess.
Malhotra pointed out that pricier LPG, industrial inputs, and higher logistics costs for merchandise exports are squeezing everyone, from companies to consumers.
He also flagged worries about rural demand if this year's monsoon disappoints or El Nino hits, making things even less predictable for the economy.