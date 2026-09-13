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Home / News / Business News / Why EVs, home appliances might soon become costlier in India
Why EVs, home appliances might soon become costlier in India
Copper prices have crossed $14,000 per ton

Why EVs, home appliances might soon become costlier in India

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 13, 2026
06:06 pm
What's the story

The recent surge in copper prices, which have now crossed $14,000 per ton, is likely to make electric vehicles (EVs) and consumer appliances more expensive. The spike has left the Indian industry, especially sectors like automobile, electronics and telecom, in a quandary over how much of the cost they can absorb or pass on to consumers.

Industry shift

Solar module makers and data centers switching to aluminum

The rising copper prices have prompted solar module makers and data centers to switch to aluminum as an alternative.

This comes after the red metal's prices hit a record high of $14,858 a ton before settling at $14,240 over the weekend.

The price surge was initially driven by fears of potential US tariffs on copper but has since eased amid reports that Washington is reconsidering its plans.

Tariff concerns

US tariffs could further raise domestic copper prices

US officials are worried that the proposed tariffs could further raise domestic copper prices and increase manufacturing costs.

This has left manufacturers with a tough choice: absorb the cost increase, find savings elsewhere, substitute materials, or pass on some of the burden to consumers.

Major Indian auto companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra are already bracing for significant monthly exposure due to rising copper prices.

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Sectoral impact

Agriculture and construction sectors also affected

The surge in copper prices is also affecting other sectors like agriculture and construction.

In the agriculture sector, the cost of copper sulfate has increased over six times.

Meanwhile, in construction, the metal's prices have risen over 12% between April and September this year.

Despite these increases, the sector finds it manageable for now.

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Manufacturing impact

Input costs rising across electronics and telecom manufacturing

Rising copper prices are also increasing input costs across electronics and telecom manufacturing.

This is especially true for printed circuit boards, power supplies, transformers, connectors, and cabling.

Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering, said that higher copper prices are another hurdle for EV economics as they require more copper than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Substitution

Appliance makers may substitute aluminum for copper

Appliance makers can substitute aluminum for copper in selected applications.

However, this could lead to a perception of lower quality among consumers who have long associated "100% copper" condensers with performance and durability.

Distributors are worried that companies may use the sharp increase in copper and other input costs as an excuse to squeeze distributor margins, which are already under pressure.

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