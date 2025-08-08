Reliance Brands's sales growth slows to 5% this year

Even with slower growth, Reliance Brands isn't hitting pause. They're adding more global names to their portfolio and pushing their own brands worldwide. Since 2007, they've teamed up with over 85 international icons like Tiffany & Co., Burberry, Versace, and Bottega Veneta.

Strengthening ties with Reliance Retail

Reliance Brands is closely tied with Reliance Retail—which now runs over 19,000 stores across India.

By working together more tightly, they're aiming for smoother operations and using their huge network to keep up with what shoppers want next.