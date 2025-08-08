Reliance Brands's sales growth slows to 5% this year
Reliance Brands, the luxury arm of Reliance Industries, saw its sales grow by just 5% this year—much slower than last year's 12%.
Revenue reached ₹2,616 crore and losses shrank to ₹279 crore, showing that people are holding back on splurging for high-end brands right now.
Despite slower growth, Reliance Brands is pushing ahead
Even with slower growth, Reliance Brands isn't hitting pause. They're adding more global names to their portfolio and pushing their own brands worldwide.
Since 2007, they've teamed up with over 85 international icons like Tiffany & Co., Burberry, Versace, and Bottega Veneta.
Strengthening ties with Reliance Retail
Reliance Brands is closely tied with Reliance Retail—which now runs over 19,000 stores across India.
By working together more tightly, they're aiming for smoother operations and using their huge network to keep up with what shoppers want next.