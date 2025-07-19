Next Article
Reliance Power returns to profit on better efficiency, lower costs
Reliance Power just turned things around, posting a ₹44.68 crore profit this quarter after losing nearly ₹98 crore last year.
The secret? Smarter spending and smoother operations at its power plants helped offset a slight dip in revenue.
Reliance Power's net worth and future plans
The Rosa and Sasan thermal plants ran almost at full capacity, boosting efficiency and making a real difference to the bottom line.
Reliance Power's net worth now stands at ₹16,431 crore, and they're gearing up for a fresh 350 MW solar-plus-battery project—showing they're not just about traditional energy anymore.