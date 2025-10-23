Reliance rethinks Russian oil imports after US sanctions hit suppliers

State-run firms are also double-checking their trade paperwork

Big state-run companies like Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum are also double-checking their trade paperwork to avoid trouble with the new sanctions.

This shift follows President Trump's statement that Prime Minister Modi assured him India's Russian oil purchases would decrease by 40% before the year ends.

Meanwhile, Reliance is looking at more oil from the Middle East and Brazil to keep supplies steady if Russian shipments drop.