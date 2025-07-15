Reliance triumphs in trademark case
The Delhi High Court just told Amazon, Flipkart, and other big online shops to remove fake 'Reliance' and 'Jio' products.
This comes after Reliance Industries complained that some sellers were using their brand names without permission, which could trick people into thinking these knockoffs are the real deal.
Court's observation on trademark misuse
Justice Saurabh Banerjee pointed out that logos seriously shape who we trust online.
He said selling fakes isn't just bad for the brand—it can put shoppers at risk too.
The court's move is a big deal for India's e-commerce scene: it sets a clear example that trademark misuse won't fly, and both buyers and brands deserve better protection.
Ruling for e-commerce companies
If you're selling stuff online, this ruling means you need to be extra careful about using real brand names or logos—otherwise, you could face legal trouble.
It's a strong reminder that protecting brand identity matters more than ever in today's digital shopping world.