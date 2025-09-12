Arjun Tendulkar shines with fifer in comeback match: Key stats

Arjun Tendulkar , son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar , made a stellar comeback to competitive cricket after a seven-month break. He featured for Goa in the Dr. K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament against Maharashtra when he claimed five wickets in the innings. Arjun struck on his match's first ball by dismissing opener Anirudha Sabale and then went on to rattle the entire Maharashtra batting order.

Bowling brilliance A game-changing spell Arjun Tendulkar's bowling was nothing short of spectacular. He dismissed opener Mahesh Mhaske for just a run, leaving Maharashtra reeling at 15/4. The middle order tried to resist but Arjun wasn't done yet. He dismissed Mehul Patel, who top-scored with 54 runs, and Nadeem Shaikh to complete his five-wicket haul. Maharashtra was eventually bowled out for a mere 136 runs with Arjun as Goa's star bowler.

Arjun makes a mark with bat Along with his bowling, Arjun Tendulkar also showcased his batting skills. Batting at No. 9, he scored a handy 36 runs off 44 balls, helping Goa to a decent total of 333 runs.