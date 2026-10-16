Reliance welcomes Starlink, but insists all operators follow Indian laws
What's the story
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has welcomed foreign competition, including Elon Musk's Starlink. The company said that India's rules apply equally to domestic and foreign companies. The remarks come after Musk criticized India's regulatory hurdles for Starlink. RIL emphasized its growth has been supported by an Indian market that welcomes investment and innovation, as long as businesses operate within the law.
Regulatory compliance
Jio's satellite services still awaiting regulatory approvals
RIL also pointed out that its own satellite communication services under Jio are still waiting for regulatory clearances.
The company said, "That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign."
This statement underscores Reliance's commitment to abiding by all laws and policies in India.
Market perspective
RIL views competition as 'truest test'
RIL has reiterated its position that it has never feared competition, viewing it as "the truest test of who serves the customer best."
The company highlighted Jio's entry into India's telecom market in 2016 as a new player with no customers.
In just 10 years, Jio has gained the trust of over 530 million customers and provided some of the best digital infrastructure and affordable data globally.
Service status
Jio developing its own satellite communications technology
Jio's satellite services are still pending regulatory approvals, Reliance said.
The company is also developing its own satellite communications technology and working toward getting the necessary approvals.
Akash Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms Ltd and Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, had earlier said they want to focus on delivering value to Indian consumers amid the ongoing competition in India's satellite broadband market.