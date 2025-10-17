Reliance's profit jumps 14% as retail, digital drive growth

Reliance 's oil-to-chemicals arm saw profits rise, but retail and digital really stood out. Retail sales shot up 18%—think grocery and fashion leading the way—while Jio's digital services grew 15%. Jio's average revenue per user is now ₹211, and its 5G subscriber base has hit a massive 234 million.

On the road ahead

Reliance kept expanding, now operating nearly 20,000 stores and growing its retail space to almost 78 million sq. ft.

The company spent ₹40,010 crore on new projects this quarter, all funded from its own cash flow, keeping debt levels steady.

For anyone watching India's business scene, Reliance's growth streak is showing no signs of slowing down.