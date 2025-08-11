Next Article
ReNew Power plans to delist from Nasdaq
ReNew Power, one of India's biggest renewable energy companies, is gearing up for an IPO at home and planning to delist from Nasdaq.
They've brought in JM Financial and Goldman Sachs to help out, following a fresh buyback offer of $8 per share aimed at rewarding investors and fueling their growth in India.
ReNew's projects across 18 states
The move comes from a promoter group that includes founder Sumant Sinha, Abu Dhabi's Masdar, and Canada Pension Plan.
Their latest buyback offer is up nearly a dollar since late 2024.
ReNew isn't just about business—they're making a real impact too, running projects across 18 states and providing almost 2% of India's power while cutting down carbon emissions in a big way.