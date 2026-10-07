Report forecasts India's quick commerce to reach $90 billion

India's quick commerce scene is set for a major glow-up, jumping from about $13 billion in FY2026 to $90 billion by FY2031, according to Google and Redseer.

This boom is thanks to more people shopping online, especially in metro cities, and monthly transacting users are expected to exceed 100 million nationwide by FY2031.

The share of quick commerce in metro retail spending could rise from around 6% currently to 20-23%.