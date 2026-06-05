Reserve Bank of India expands FAR to include long-term bonds Business Jun 05, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India just made it easier for global investors to put money into Indian government bonds.

The Fully Accessible Route (FAR), first launched in 2020, now covers all new 15-, 30-, and 40-year bonds, plus green bonds across six maturities.

This update comes as foreign investment in these bonds took a nosedive, from $17.3 billion in FY25 to barely $500,000 between April and June.