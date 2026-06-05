Reserve Bank of India keeps repo, SDF, MSF rates unchanged
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is hitting pause on any rate changes for now, keeping the repo rate at 5.25% for the third time in a row.
The SDF and MSF rates also stay put at 5% and 5.5%.
Basically, if you were hoping for cheaper loans or big banking shifts, nothing's changing just yet.
Sanjay Malhotra urges caution amid uncertainty
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is sticking to its neutral approach and waiting to see how things play out before making any moves.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the economy has strong fundamentals but it's smart to be cautious right now, promising the committee will keep a close eye on things and try to avoid any surprises while uncertainty continues.