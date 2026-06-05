Reserve Bank of India unveils 5 measures to support rupee

RBI adds long GSecs, eases limits

Now, new 15-, 30-, and 40-year government securities are being added to the eligible list, and specific limits are being removed.

Limits for how much NRIs and OCIs can invest in certain Indian stocks have gone up, making it easier for people living abroad to put their money here.

Plus, public sector companies get cheaper options for raising money overseas until September 2026, banks get help with hedging costs on certain deposits, and exporters have a bit more time (nine months) to bring their earnings back home.