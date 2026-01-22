Responsible AI: The new must-have for Indian businesses
Responsible AI isn't just a buzzword anymore—Indian companies are treating it as essential.
A new Nasscom report shows 30% of firms have solid responsible AI practices, and another 45% are actively building them.
Big players and the BFSI sector are leading the charge, while most organizations are ramping up training to get everyone on board.
What's holding companies back?
Even with all this progress, challenges remain.
Companies worry about AI making stuff up (hallucinations), privacy slip-ups, and bias sneaking in.
Many also struggle with getting good data or finding enough skilled people—plus, for smaller businesses, high costs can be a dealbreaker.
Why does it matter?
As AI gets smarter and more independent, mature organizations feel better prepared—but experts warn that current rules need an upgrade to keep up.
The takeaway: staying responsible with AI is an ongoing job as tech keeps evolving.