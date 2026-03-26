Revolut to hire 1,600 more people in India
Revolut, the European fintech giant, just announced plans to hire 1,600 more people in India by 2026. The goal? To have 40% of its global team based here.
This is part of a major £500 million (about $669.8 million) investment committed in 2025 and to be deployed over five years, focused on boosting its Indian operations and Global Capability Center.
India CEO highlights how local tech hub helps onboard users
With these new hires, Revolut's India team will grow to 5,500, mainly working on product development and financial services like payments and fraud checks.
Right now, about one-third of the company's global processes already run from India.
As Jonathan Beaney from Revolut puts it, India is a deep and dynamic talent pool central to the company's global plans.
India CEO Paroma Chatterjee also highlighted how the tech hub here helps improve onboarding for users worldwide.