Revolut to hire 1,600 more people in India

India CEO highlights how local tech hub helps onboard users

With these new hires, Revolut's India team will grow to 5,500, mainly working on product development and financial services like payments and fraud checks.

Right now, about one-third of the company's global processes already run from India.

As Jonathan Beaney from Revolut puts it, India is a deep and dynamic talent pool central to the company's global plans.

India CEO Paroma Chatterjee also highlighted how the tech hub here helps improve onboarding for users worldwide.