Revolut wants to make global payments as easy as showing your passport
Business
Revolut India has called for a "passport-equivalent" global financial identity to help students and travelers pay for things like fees, flights, and living expenses when they're abroad.
CEO Paroma Chatterjee emphasizes making international payments as smooth as local ones, facilitated by partnerships with UPI and Visa.
Why it matters for young Indians
With India sending over $129 billion in remittances last year, Revolut is aiming big—targeting 20 million Indian users by 2030.
Their plan? Cut out the confusing fees and make cross-border payments transparent and affordable, so moving money around the world doesn't have to be a headache.