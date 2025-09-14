Roblox, Discord sued over teen's suicide following online grooming

The mother of a 15-year-old boy who took his own life in California last year has filed a lawsuit against gaming platform Roblox and communication app Discord. The lawsuit alleges that her son was groomed and coerced into sharing explicit images on the platforms. Rebecca Dallas filed the suit in San Francisco County Superior Court, claiming that both companies operated their businesses in a way that led to her son's sexual exploitation and subsequent suicide.

Case specifics Predator befriended Ethan on Roblox The lawsuit describes Ethan as a "bright, imaginative boy who loved gaming, streaming and interacting with friends online." He began using Roblox at the age of nine with his parents' permission and parental controls. However, when he was 12, "an adult sex predator" posing as a child on Roblox befriended him. The conversation started innocently but soon turned sexual.

Manipulation tactics Predator threatened Ethan to share explicit content The predator convinced Ethan to disable parental controls and move their conversations to Discord. On this platform, the man increasingly demanded explicit photos and videos from Ethan, threatening him with sharing or posting them if he didn't comply. Out of fear, Ethan complied with these demands. The lawsuit claims that these experiences permanently harmed Ethan, who died by suicide at 15 in April 2024.

Charges filed Roblox, Discord accused of multiple charges in lawsuit The lawsuit accuses Roblox and Discord of wrongful death, fraudulent concealment, misrepresentations, negligent misrepresentation, and strict liability. It argues that had these companies implemented user screening before allowing access to their apps or introduced age and identity verification measures, Ethan would never have encountered this predator. The suit also contends that both platforms misrepresented safety on their platforms by failing to protect children from potential threats like pedophiles.

Aftermath Man who groomed Ethan arrested for similar crimes After Ethan's death, his family learned from law enforcement that the man who groomed him had been arrested in Florida for sexually exploiting other children through Roblox and Discord. In response to the lawsuit, a Roblox spokesperson said they are "deeply saddened by this tragic loss" but cannot comment on claims raised in litigation. They emphasized their commitment to safety with over 100 new features introduced this year alone.

Platform defense Roblox and Discord's response to allegations Discord, on the other hand, said it doesn't comment on legal matters but is "deeply committed to safety." A spokesperson said they require all users to be at least 13 years old and use advanced technology and trained safety teams to proactively find and remove content that violates their policies. This lawsuit marks the ninth such case filed by Anapol Weiss (firm that filed Dallas' case) against platforms like Roblox or related services over similar allegations of grooming or exploitation.