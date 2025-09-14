Why Sellwin Traders's shares are locked at upper circuit
Sellwin Traders's shares have been locked at the upper circuit for 28 days straight, jumping over 265% in just six months—even after a rough year before.
This wild ride is catching eyes, especially among young investors curious about what's fueling the action.
Preferential allotment of shares
A big reason: recent corporate moves.
On September 13, Sellwin converted over 49 lakh warrants into equity shares via preferential allotment, bumping up its paid-up capital.
Shares were issued at ₹5.5 each.
Stellar Q1 FY26 results
In Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), net profit soared by 350% year-on-year to ₹3.14 crore and revenue jumped by over 31%.
The company has barely any debt and trades at nearly five times its book value—though that means it isn't exactly cheap anymore.
If you're following along or invested, their next AGM is online on September 29, so you can tune in from anywhere.