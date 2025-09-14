Why Sellwin Traders's shares are locked at upper circuit

Stellar Q1 FY26 results

In Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), net profit soared by 350% year-on-year to ₹3.14 crore and revenue jumped by over 31%.

The company has barely any debt and trades at nearly five times its book value—though that means it isn't exactly cheap anymore.

If you're following along or invested, their next AGM is online on September 29, so you can tune in from anywhere.