Trump asks NATO to stop Russian oil imports, tariff China

US President Donald Trump has called on NATO nations to stop buying oil from Russia and impose sanctions against it. He also suggested imposing 50-100% tariffs on China until the end of the Ukraine war. The proposal comes after Trump's recent decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on imports from India over its continued buying of Russian oil.

Tariff proposal Trump's letter to NATO In a letter addressed to NATO members and "the world," Trump said he was ready to impose major sanctions on Russia if all NATO nations agreed and stopped buying oil from Moscow. He criticized NATO's commitment, saying it has been "far less than 100%," and called the purchase of Russian oil by some countries "shocking." The US President also warned that such actions weaken their negotiating position with Russia.

Tariff strategy 'NATO should impose tariffs on China' Trump also proposed that NATO impose steep tariffs on China to weaken its grip over Russia. He said, "I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA...will also be of great help in ending this deadly but ridiculous war." The US President stressed these tariffs would break China's control over Russia and end the ongoing conflict.

Trade defense In response, China defends energy trade with Russia In response to Trump's tariff proposal, China defended its energy trade with Russia. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "It is legitimate and lawful for China to conduct normal economic, trade and energy cooperation with all countries around the world, including Russia." They added that they would continue to take reasonable energy security measures in line with their national interests.