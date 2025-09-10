Rolex Rings sets record date for stock split: Details here
Rolex Rings is going for a sub-division of shares (from ₹10 to ₹1 face value), with September 19, 2025 as the record date.
After this, each share will have a face value of ₹1 instead of ₹10.
The Board signed off on the move earlier this month.
Why do companies go for a stock split?
A stock split like this means more shares in circulation and a lower price per share—so it's easier (and less pricey) for new investors to get in.
It doesn't change the company's overall value but can make trading more active and shares more accessible.
The company's shares have gained recently
[Rolex Rings wants to open up its shares to more people and boost market activity. Moves like these are common when companies want to attract fresh interest without changing their fundamentals.]
The market seemed happy about it too—shares jumped over 3.5% after the news broke on September 4, 2025.