Sensex crosses 81,470, Nifty hits 25,000 for 1st time

Trade talks boost market

Tech giants like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro all saw their shares climb by up to 2%, while public sector banks like SBI also gained ground.

The upbeat mood was fueled by positive signals from both US President Trump and PM Modi on trade negotiations, hinting at possible tariff relief ahead.

Still, analysts warn India's market is lagging behind some other emerging economies due to ongoing tariff uncertainty—so while things look brighter right now, there's still some caution in the air.