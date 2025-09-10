Sensex crosses 81,470, Nifty hits 25,000 for 1st time
On Wednesday, Indian stock markets had a standout day—Sensex surged over 370 points past 81,470 and Nifty broke above the big 25,000 mark.
This boost came from fresh hope around India-US trade talks and growing expectations that the US Fed might cut interest rates soon.
Trade talks boost market
Tech giants like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro all saw their shares climb by up to 2%, while public sector banks like SBI also gained ground.
The upbeat mood was fueled by positive signals from both US President Trump and PM Modi on trade negotiations, hinting at possible tariff relief ahead.
Still, analysts warn India's market is lagging behind some other emerging economies due to ongoing tariff uncertainty—so while things look brighter right now, there's still some caution in the air.
Overall trade talk optimism lifts market
It's really about optimism: hopes for smoother global trade and a potential Fed rate cut have investors feeling confident again.
Even with a slight dip in auto stocks from profit-taking, most sectors were lifted by optimism over trade negotiations and potential tariff relief.