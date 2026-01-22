Rupee drops to 91.63 against US dollar—here's why it matters
The Indian rupee just slipped to 91.63 per US dollar, mainly because global investors are playing it safe and there's strong demand for dollars worldwide—rather than any single domestic shock.
Akshat Garg from Choice Wealth points out that foreign funds pulling out and India's rising need for imported energy are making things tougher.
What this means for your wallet
A weaker rupee usually means higher prices for fuel, gadgets, and anything imported—so daily expenses could go up.
Exporters might benefit a bit, but most households and businesses will feel the pinch.
The Reserve Bank of India may step in if things get worse, but analysts say downside risks are limited due to RBI vigilance and buffers, with technical levels suggesting a neutral to bullish broader structure.