Rupee drops to record low—here's why it matters
Business
The Indian rupee just slid to an all-time low of 91.99 against the US dollar, and had fallen by around 1.5% so far this month, according to Xinhua.
This dip could make imports pricier, which could, in turn, affect everyday costs and company profits.
What's behind the fall?
A mix of global tensions, ongoing foreign investor pullout, and pending US-India trade talks have put extra pressure on the rupee.
The Reserve Bank has tried stepping in but hasn't stopped the slide yet.
Why should you care?
This isn't just a finance headline—it could have broader economic implications.
Plus, with over $2.7 billion pulled out of Indian stocks this month alone, it's a signal that global money is feeling cautious about India right now.