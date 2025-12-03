Rupee hits record low against dollar; RBI's intervention falls flat Business Dec 03, 2025

The rupee just slid past 90 to the US dollar for the first time ever, mostly because global investors are pulling out of Indian markets and the dollar keeps getting stronger.

The drop was expected, but how quickly it happened caught a lot of people off guard.

Even with the Reserve Bank of India stepping in to calm things down, their efforts haven't made much difference so far.