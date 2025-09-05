Rupee hits record low of ₹88.27 against US dollar

Sensex dips, Nifty inches up

Markets were a bit all over the place: Sensex dipped slightly while Nifty inched up, showing just how uncertain things feel right now.

Foreign investors pulled out over ₹100 crore from Indian stocks, even as rumors about US tariffs faded later in the day.

A weaker rupee can make imported goods pricier and may push up inflation—so you might notice everyday items costing a bit more if this trend continues.