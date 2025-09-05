Next Article
Rupee hits record low of ₹88.27 against US dollar
The Indian rupee just closed at a record low of ₹88.27 against the US dollar this Friday.
The drop—15 paise from its last close—was mainly driven by ongoing foreign fund outflows and worries about possible US tariffs on India's IT sector.
The rupee opened at ₹88.11, briefly touched ₹88.38, and ended the day at its lowest ever.
Sensex dips, Nifty inches up
Markets were a bit all over the place: Sensex dipped slightly while Nifty inched up, showing just how uncertain things feel right now.
Foreign investors pulled out over ₹100 crore from Indian stocks, even as rumors about US tariffs faded later in the day.
A weaker rupee can make imported goods pricier and may push up inflation—so you might notice everyday items costing a bit more if this trend continues.