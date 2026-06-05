Rupee jumps 50 paise as RBI eases foreign investment norms

RBI opens 15, 30, 40-year bonds

The RBI is making it easier for foreign investors by opening up longer-term government bonds (15, 30, and 40 years), lifting some limits on short-term investments, and offering special swap deals for public sector companies.

Plus, NRIs and OCIs can now invest more in Indian stocks.

The goal? Bring in more overseas money and keep the rupee stable, even when things get unpredictable globally.