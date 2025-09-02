Next Article
Rupee rebounds to ₹88.00 per US dollar
The Indian rupee just made a solid comeback, ending Tuesday at ₹88.00 per US dollar—a 0.2% boost from the day before and a noticeable recovery from its previous record high of ₹87.95 breached last Friday.
It even touched an intraday high of ₹87.9550, which traders see as a key support point.
What's driving the rupee's rebound?
This rebound is thanks to a mix of things: Indian stock markets picked up, and there's talk of more money flowing in from foreign banks.
While recent stock moves haven't swayed the rupee much lately, experts say we could see more ups and downs if equities keep climbing toward new records.
Meanwhile, other Asian currencies are staying steady as everyone waits for big US economic updates that could shake things up globally.