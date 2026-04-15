Rural India leads super-premium FMCG buying as share hits 42%
Business
Rural households in India have quietly taken the lead in buying premium and super-premium FMCG products, according to a new report.
Their share in the super-premium segment jumped from 30% in 2021 to 42% by 2025, with affordability through small packs making high-end products easier to try.
Rural shoppers outpace urban spending
Rural shoppers aren't just catching up: they're outpacing urban areas.
By 2025, rural homes made up more than half of all FMCG volume and contributed 51% to the affordable premium segment, with their spending rising faster than city counterparts.
More rural families are also exploring a bigger variety of products, showing just how much their tastes and choices are expanding.