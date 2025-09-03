Rural India: The next big consumption story

Rural demand proving resilient

Brands like Pidilite and Britannia are doubling down on rural markets—Pidilite is building up its network in smaller towns, while Britannia is focusing on rural markets.

Rural demand is proving resilient even as urban industries feel the pinch from US tariffs.

With agricultural wages rising at their fastest pace in seven years and new tax cuts aiming to boost household spending, experts expect rural growth to stay strong over the next two to three quarters.