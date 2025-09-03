AI start-up Anthropic's valuation surges to $183B after $13B fundraise

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, has raised $13 billion in fresh Series F funding. The investment has catapulted its post-money valuation to a staggering $183 billion. The latest funding round was led by ICONIQ with participation from Fidelity Management & Research and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Other notable investors included Qatar Investment Authority, Blackstone, and Coatue.

Expansion strategy Funding to boost operations and AI safety research In less than nine months, Anthropic's annual revenue run-rate has surged from $1 billion to over $5 billion. The company now serves more than 300,000 business customers, with large accounts (those paying over $100,000 a year) increasing sevenfold in the last year. The latest funding will be used to scale up operations for growing enterprise demand and invest further in AI safety research.

Revenue boost Claude Code's success fuels investor interest A major contributor to Anthropic's recent success is its AI tool, Claude Code. The tool now generates over $500 million annually after witnessing a tenfold increase in usage since its launch. The company's rapid growth and the success of Claude Code highlight the strong investor interest in the AI sector and the potential for future expansion.