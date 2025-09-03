Next Article
US court orders Google to share search data with rivals
Big news for tech: a US judge just ordered Google to hand over its search data to competing companies.
The move is meant to curb Google's monopolistic practices and give newcomers a fairer shot.
The court stopped short of forcing Google to sell off Chrome (which some wanted), saying that would be too much.
Implications for Google's business and future tech regulations
Judge Mehta's decision limits how Google can draw users in, but doesn't touch those massive contracts—worth over $26 billion a year—that make Google the default search engine on most devices.
This ruling could set the tone for future cases against other tech giants and signals that regulators are getting more serious about keeping Silicon Valley in check.