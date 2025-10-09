Saatvik Green Energy invests ₹3,150cr in Odisha solar manufacturing plant
Saatvik Green Energy (SGEL) is putting ₹3,150 crore into a new solar module and cell manufacturing facility in Odisha.
The project rolls out in two phases—first focusing on 4GW of solar modules and 2.4GW of cells.
It's a big step for SGEL as they aim to boost local renewable energy production and strengthen their presence in the green tech space.
SGEL's ambitious plans and recent IPO boost
This new plant will add to SGEL's existing 3.8GW capacity, making them an even bigger player in the solar market.
Phase one needs ₹550 crore for modules and ₹1,300 crore for cells; phase two brings another 2.4GW cell capacity with an extra ₹1,300 crore investment.
Backing all this is their recent IPO from September 2025, which raised ₹900 crore thanks to strong investor interest—showing people are confident about where SGEL is headed.