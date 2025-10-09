TCS profit up 1.4% as revenue inched to ₹65,799 crore
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just reported a 1.4% bump in net profit for the July-September 2025 quarter, hitting ₹12,075 crore—slower than what many hoped for.
Revenue inched up 2.4% to ₹65,799 crore, as the IT giant continues to face industry headwinds.
In other news
To keep things moving, TCS is acquiring US-based ListEngage for $72.8 million, aiming to boost its digital marketing game (deal wraps up by October 10).
The company's $10 billion contract value this quarter shows steady demand, and shareholders are getting a ₹11 per share interim dividend.
Looking ahead, TCS plans to trim its workforce by 2% by 2026 as the US considers new outsourcing taxes and higher H-1B visa fees.
Meanwhile, UK chipmaker Graphcore plans to invest $1.3 billion in India over the next decade, starting with Bengaluru, betting big on India's tech talent.