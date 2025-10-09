TCS profit up 1.4% as revenue inched to ₹65,799 crore

In other news

To keep things moving, TCS is acquiring US-based ListEngage for $72.8 million, aiming to boost its digital marketing game (deal wraps up by October 10).

The company's $10 billion contract value this quarter shows steady demand, and shareholders are getting a ₹11 per share interim dividend.

Looking ahead, TCS plans to trim its workforce by 2% by 2026 as the US considers new outsourcing taxes and higher H-1B visa fees.

Meanwhile, UK chipmaker Graphcore plans to invest $1.3 billion in India over the next decade, starting with Bengaluru, betting big on India's tech talent.