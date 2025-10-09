NATCO launches generic Risdiplam at 95% lower price
Big news for those affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA): NATCO Pharma just launched a generic Risdiplam after winning a legal battle against Roche on Thursday, October 9, 2025.
The price drop is huge—now just ₹15,900 per bottle instead of Roche's ₹6.2 lakh.
NATCO's also rolling out a patient access program with extra discounts, aiming to make this life-changing medicine accessible for more people.
Monthly costs fall by over 95%
Risdiplam is the only oral SMA drug approved in India, but its sky-high price kept it out of reach for most.
With NATCO's version, monthly costs fall by over 95%, finally making treatment more accessible for many patients.
SMA is a rare genetic disorder that leads to muscle loss and can be fatal in infants, so this move could seriously change lives for many Indian families.